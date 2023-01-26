45-Year-Old Entrepreneur Spends $2 Million Per Year To Get Body Of 18-Year-Old

Johnson hopes to change nature's course of ageing.

Numerous fitness classes and other routines are included in a healthy daily exercise programme that people follow to stay in shape and take care of their bodies as they age. Some people choose cosmetic procedures to look younger, but a 45-year-old software millionaire went above and beyond to achieve his goal of appearing to be an 18-year-old man.

According to Bloomberg, biotech pioneer Bryan Johnson is undergoing an expensive medical regimen that might cost up to $2 million a year. He is following a daily regimen that he claims has given him the lung capacity and physical endurance of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old, and the skin of a 28-year-old.

The news outlet reported that Johnson is an ultrawealthy software entrepreneur who has more than 30 doctors and health experts monitoring his every bodily function. The team, led by regenerative medicine physician Oliver Zolman, 29, has committed to reversing the ageing process in all of Johnson's organs.

Zolman and Johnson obsessively read the scientific literature on ageing and longevity and use Johnson as a guinea pig for the most promising treatments, tracking the results every way they know how.

Getting the programme up and running required an investment of several million dollars, including the costs of a medical suite at Johnson's home in Venice, California.

"This year, he's on track to spend at least $2 million on his body. He wants to have the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, teeth, skin, hair, bladder, penis, and rectum of an 18-year-old."