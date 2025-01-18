2,000-Year-Old Roman 'Service Station' Unearthed In Gloucester

A well-preserved Roman "service station" that dates back almost 2,000 years has been discovered by archaeologists in Gloucester while doing roadbuilding, according to The Guardian.

The location provides a fascinating glimpse into the everyday lives of those living and working in Roman Britain and is thought to have been an important stop for visitors along a major Roman road.

According to The Guardian, the Roman version, a mutatio-or horse-changing station-would have provided respite for travellers on the Ermin Street road, which linked Gloucester and Cirencester in Gloucestershire and Silchester in Hampshire.

Finds in and around the mutatio-which somewhat ironically has been excavated to make way for a major new link road-include hundreds of Roman coins, brooches, animal bones, and the remains of ovens.

Alex Thomson, the project manager for Oxford Cotswold Archaeology, said, "We knew that we would find good archaeology, but what was revealed exceeded all expectations.

"Being able to look at a Roman roadside settlement in such extensive detail is a rare opportunity. It's clear that the structures we've recorded helped serve the passing trade on a busy Roman highway-it really could be a 2,000-year-old service station."

Most of the work is now finished, with a small team remaining in case other items of importance are found. All the finds will be displayed at local museums.