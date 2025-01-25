19th Century Books Predicted Trump's Return And Rise Of His Youngest Son Barron: TikTok Video Peddles Wild Theories

A pair of obscure novels written in the late 19th century had predicted Donald Trump's return to the White House for his second, non-consecutive term, The Sun reported. These books, written by American author Ingersoll Lockwood, were largely forgotten. However, after Trump's re-election, stories from the book surfaced on social media and started to fuel wild conspiracy theories that claimed to predict political chaos, Trump's family ties, and even if he could be "the last president".

The wild theories first started making waves on TikTok. One post, now with millions of views, highlighted the eerie similarities between fiction and reality. However, in the comments section of the post, while some users said that there are striking connections between the novels and Donald Trump, his youngest son Barron, and events from his presidency, others dismissed the theories as pure coincidence.

The two novels that fueled wild theories are 'Baron Trump's Marvelous Underground Journey' which was published in 1888 and 'The Last President' which was published in 1896. The books feature time travel, mysterious portals and uncanny parallels to real life, according to The Sun.

The first book follows a young aristocrat named Baron Trump, who lives in Castle Trump. He is portrayed as an intelligent, curious, and often arrogant child who is guided by a mentor called Don. The boy embarks on fantastical journeys to discover magical portals, including one in Russia.

Notably, the character's full name, Wilhelm Heinrich Sebastian Von Troomp, hints at German ancestry - much like the Trump family, whose roots trace back to Germany.

The second book, 'The Last President', describes a shocking and contentious election that leaves New York City in chaos. Protesters, outraged by the election of a populist president, storm Fifth Avenue - where Trump Tower stands today.

These details from the novels have fueled wild theories on social media. While some speculate that the author of the two books had access to prophetic knowledge, others suggested that Trump himself is a time traveller. According to The Sun, the latter theory ties back to Trump's late uncle, John G. Trump, a renowned scientist who studied the papers of Nikola Tesla - a Serbian-American engineer, futurist, and inventor.