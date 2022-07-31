'Your Love For Me Reaches Beyond Borders': Yash Shares A Pic With Fans From Italy

Yash with his wife Radhika and fans. (courtesy: thenameisyash)

Kannada superstar star Yash enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe. And after the humongous success of his latest film KGF Chapter 2, his admirers can't stop gushing about him. The actor who received a lot of love for his character Rocky is enjoying a dreamy vacation abroad with his wife Radhika Pandit. Amid his holiday, the actor has been sharing updates with fans and his latest post on Instagram will make you smile. He shared a picture posing with his wife and fans, appreciating them for showering so much love. His caption reads, “Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms...” He also added, “A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us,” with a heart emoji.

Take a look:

Yash and Radhika Pandit are diligently sharing glimpses from their vacation. Here's a picture where the duo is seen buying cherries. In the next video, Yash seems to be feeding a bird from his plate. For the caption, Yash wrote, “Simple joys of life.”

Radhika Pandit too shared a delightful photo dump from their vacation. It features several snaps of the couple exploring new places and having a gala time together. Clad in stunning summer outfits, the couple looks lovely. For the caption, Radhika stated, “In the world of Cheese and Gelato… where the sun hangs out till late! Not reachable at the moment…lost in a far far away land.”

Here's another set of pictures you shouldn't miss from the couple's vacation. While Radhika decked up in a gorgeous pink outfit, Yash made a statement in a chic printed T-shirt and cargo pants. Clad in black sunglasses, the two could be seen posing at different scenic locations. Radhika mentioned, “This old town has our (heart emoticon). Did someone say Italy? Nope, it's not!!”

Radhika Pandit also blessed our screens with stunning pictures from Slovenia. Giving us some hint of their holiday location, she stated, “This country literally spells LOVE (heart emoticon)…and how!! Warm people, stunning sights, delicious food. A brilliant combination of the sea and the hills! Still guessing which place it is… u just got to spell Love.”

Besides the KGF franchise, Yash is known for working in films such as Rocky, Kallara Santhe, Gokula, Thamassu, Modalashala, Kirataka, Lucky, and Chandra. Yash and Radhika have been married since 2016 and have two kids - Ayra and Yatharv.