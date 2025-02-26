<i>YOU</i> Season 5 Teaser: Penn Badgley As Joe Goldberg Is About To Become The 'Luckiest Guy' In The Final Season

As it usually happens in the murky world of YOU, life is seemingly passing by smoothly, until a glitch occurs.

A second teaser of the final season of the Netflix thriller—YOU Season 5, is finally out. The dark and mysterious vibe of the series is intact as fans are intrigued to discover more.

We are taken back into the world of Joe Goldberg, who is residing in New York, and looks like he is leading a happy married life.

Until, a slight detour takes place, and Joe is pulled back to his old murderous patterns he can't seem to get rid of.

The teaser lays down the base, where Joe has found his next love interest or murder target, Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie).

Joe is heard delivering his monologue, "Love tests us. I've been tested more than most." He reiterates, that Kate, who plays his wife in the fifth and final season, will be the last one.

Joe also highlights how his life has flipped completely, both personally and professionally, ever since he met Kate. The teaser shows that Kate hails from an affluent background. Though Joe initially judges her for being rich, he eventually gives in to her positive impact on his life.

Joe states, "Who knew I'd become the luckiest guy in New York?"

The same old traits of being creepy and dangerous, lurk around and Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, has as always delved into the nitty gritty of his onscreen character's personality.

YOU Season 5 is all set to drop on Netflix on April 24, 2025.