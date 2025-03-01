<i>You</i> Actor Penn Badgley, Wife Domino Kirke Expecting Twins: "Talk About A Plot Twist"

You actor Penn Badgley and his wife Domino Kirke are expecting twins. The couple shared exciting news on Friday.

Domino shared a heartwarming photo booth picture on Instagram, featuring Penn, their 4-year-old son, and her baby bump. A second photo in the post showed a blurry red, heart-shaped cake with the words "marry me over & over" written on it.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe."

She added a sweet message: "Can't think of anyone else I'd rather be on this ride with @pennbadgley #handsoffthewheel #monoditwins."

The announcement was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from friends and fans, including from Madeline Brewer, Badgley's co-host on the "Podcrushed" podcast, Nava Kavelin, and many others.

The couple, who married in 2017, welcomed their first child together, a son, in August 2020. Kirke also has a teenage son, Cassius, from a previous relationship.

On a recent episode of the New York Times' Modern Love podcast, Penn discussed his experience with parenting, reflecting on the different roles he plays with his son and stepson.

"My stepson's father is very much in his life, so his father is his father, and I'm something else," Badgley explained. He went on to share that his parenting style varies between his two children due to their age difference, emphasising how he will need to show more vulnerability to his younger son as he gets older.