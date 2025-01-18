<i>XO, Kitty Season 2</i> Review: The Series Wears Its Heart On Its Sleeve

Spinoff series often tend to go one of two ways. They either rehash the original material with little innovation or they surprise, carving their own identity while still respecting the essence of the source material. With XO, Kitty Season 2, the show manages to walk that fine line, continuing the story of Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) with a balance of familiar beats and exciting new developments.

Picking up right where the first season left off, Season 2 dives deeper into Kitty's chaotic and romantic life at KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul), while simultaneously unfolding a more personal journey as she searches for answers about her late mother, Eve.

Kitty, whose love life was already complicated by multiple suitors in Season 1, is thrown into an even more tangled web of emotions and relationships. If the first season was a fast-paced ride through her bisexual awakening and first experiences with love, Season 2 leans into a more complex, emotional narrative where Kitty struggles to balance romance with family discovery and self-awareness.

The romantic entanglements this season are nothing short of chaotic. Kitty enters the new semester at KISS with a vow to focus on academics, but that plan quickly unravels. She's still grappling with her feelings for Yuri (Gia Kim), who is now living with her and her girlfriend Juliana (Regan Aliyah), a situation that complicates Kitty's emotional state further.

Adding to the turmoil, a new character Praveena (Sasha Bhasin), enters the scene and Kitty begins to consider the possibility of a new relationship outside of her familiar love triangle. Meanwhile, Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), who dropped a major truth bomb in the first season by confessing his feelings for Kitty, is dealing with his own struggles, including his father's sudden involvement at KISS.

But it's not just Kitty who gets a deep dive into her romantic life. Dae (Minyeong Choi), Kitty's ex, is also trying to move on, while Q (Anthony Keyvan) gets his own romance storyline, which feels a bit rushed but still adds a layer of charm to the ensemble.

What works here is that the show doesn't shy away from the messiness of relationships. Kitty, as a character, isn't perfect - she's impulsive, emotional and at times makes decisions that hurt those around her. This is part of what makes her feel authentic. We see her growth as she begins to understand her mistakes and take responsibility for them.

This is especially evident in her relationship with Yuri, where Kitty's feelings and her role in Yuri's complicated life are explored with honesty, making the relationship's evolution one of the season's more poignant arcs.

The show's ability to juggle multiple storylines without losing focus is a testament to its ability to remain entertaining, even in the face of so many moving parts.

The drama, while sometimes bordering on the exaggerated, never feels out of place in the world of teen romance. However, one of the season's weaknesses is the occasional lack of development for secondary characters, such as Stella (Audrey Huynh), a new exchange student who seems to be set up for drama but ultimately feels underdeveloped and largely irrelevant.

The show also struggles with the subplot involving Professor Lee (Michael K. Lee), the new principal, whose potential to shake things up at KISS fades quickly after a brief introduction. These sidelined characters and plotlines are missed opportunities.

On a more positive note, the show's treatment of Kitty's ongoing quest to learn about her mother adds an emotional depth that elevates the entire series. Season 2 does an excellent job balancing the teen romance with the mystery surrounding Eve's past, making this storyline more than just a backdrop for Kitty's love life.

The revelation of Eve's relationship with Simon, and the eventual discovery of her mother's connections to KISS, is a satisfying payoff.

Season 2 also benefits from its strong cameo appearances. Noah Centineo's return as Peter Kavinsky, Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) boyfriend, is a delightful surprise. Peter's brief appearance provides not just a moment of nostalgia but a necessary emotional reset for Kitty, offering her the perspective she needs to navigate her turbulent feelings.

The show also brings back Janel Parrish as Margot, Kitty's older sister, who has a more significant role in Season 2. Margot's role in the season finale, as she helps Kitty reconcile with their estranged grandmother, is a beautiful moment that ties back to the show's central theme of family and connection.

There's another cameo appearance of Peniel, a member of the South Korean boy band BtoB, who plays Joon Ho, Min Ho's older half-brother.

Musically, the show continues its tradition of using a killer soundtrack, Following last season's inclusion of hits from groups like BLACKPINK and TWICE, this season expands its musical selection with tracks from popular artists such as Aimers, CRAVITY, Cignature, Aespa and Jungkook of BTS.

Yet, despite the fun and the heart, the show sometimes veers into cheesy territory. There are moments where the drama feels forced and some of the romantic situations reach a level of absurdity that detracts from the more sincere emotional beats.

This is most apparent in the subplot involving the rivalry between Min Ho and Dae, which, while it adds conflict, doesn't always feel earned.

Additionally, the pacing can feel a bit off at times, particularly in the middle episodes, where the plot seems to stall as the show tries to juggle multiple romantic entanglements and mystery subplots at once.

Towards the end, Kitty finally comes to terms with her feelings for Min Ho. While certain conflicts are resolved, it's clear that Kitty's story is far from over and with so many unresolved emotional threads, the potential for future seasons is ripe with possibility.

XO, Kitty Season 2 delivers an enjoyable if at times chaotic, ride through teen romance, personal growth, and family drama. While it stumbles with certain subplots and secondary characters, it successfully balances heart, humour, and drama. The season remains delightfully cheesy and over-the-top at times, much like the best teen shows do. However, it also wears its heart on its sleeve and carries an infectious energy that draws you in.