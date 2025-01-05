<i>When The Phone Rings</i> Review: A Rare Gem In A Sea Of Formulaic K-Dramas

When The Phone Rings, a gripping 12-episode K-drama adapted from Geon Eomul-nyeo's web novel The Number You Have Dialed, presents a dramatic tale of secrets, betrayal and eventual understanding between two deeply scarred individuals.

The drama centres on Baek Sa-eon (Yoo Yeon-seok), a rising political figure and former investigative journalist, and his wife, Hong Hee-joo (Chae Soo-bin), a sign language interpreter who is bound by selective mutism. At the outset, the couple is in a contract marriage, forced into an alliance between the influential Paik family, Sa-eon's political family, and the media mogul Hong family, where Sa-eon's marriage to Hee-joo is seen as a necessary arrangement to strengthen political ties.

Sa-eon's marriage to Hee-joo, however, is more than just a political manoeuvre - it's also the result of a complex, long-buried affection. Hee-joo, on the other hand, is emotionally tethered to the memory of her older sister, who was once the intended bride for Sa-eon before an unexpected twist led to Hee-joo's replacement.

Despite the lack of a genuine relationship, the marriage is held together by contractual obligations, with each party carrying their own burdens, emotional scars, and insecurities.

The plot takes a dark and thrilling turn when Hee-joo is kidnapped by a mysterious figure, setting in motion a chain of events that will unravel the very fabric of her silent, repressed existence. The kidnapper's cryptic demands and the chilling phone calls made to Sa-eon create an atmosphere of suspense and intrigue.

Using a specially designed phone that ensures anonymity, Hee-joo begins to call Sa-eon under the alias "406", a reference to the first three digits of the phone number used by the kidnapper. The tension escalates as Hee-joo's true feelings slowly emerge during these nightly phone calls, in which she pretends to be the kidnapper.

She initially hopes these calls will drive Sa-eon to divorce her, thereby freeing her from the confines of their loveless marriage. As the story progresses, however, the lines between love and resentment blur, and Hee-joo's resolve to leave Sa-eon begins to weaken.

What makes When the Phone Rings so compelling is the gradual transformation of the relationship between Hee-joo and Sa-eon, both of whom are constrained by their own emotional baggage and family expectations.

For Sa-eon, the marriage was never about obligation alone. He had known Hee-joo for years, and although he married her as part of a political strategy, his feelings toward her were genuine. He had watched over her quietly, even in the shadows of his political life.

Hee-joo's selective mutism is a powerful manifestation of her trauma, stemming from a tragic incident in her childhood. The death of her younger brother, Yu-jin, in a car accident led her mother, Kim Yeon-hu (Oh Hyun-kyung), to coerce her into silence, a psychological chain that locked Hee-joo in a world of muteness, even as she learned sign language to communicate.

Her marriage to Sa-eon, initially seen as a burden, gradually reveals itself as a place where she can finally find solace, but not without internal conflict and emotional turmoil. The slow-burn development of their bond, highlighted by Hee-joo's gradual willingness to communicate more openly, is one of the show's most emotionally resonant aspects.

The drama also delves into the shadowy past of the Paik family, where long-buried secrets and psychological scars come to the forefront. The revelations surrounding Sa-eon's true identity - his original family, the twisted history of his family's political ambitions, and the dark secrets of the man he has become - further enrich the plot.

A pivotal twist reveals that the man we have known as Sa-eon is not the biological son of the Paik family but rather an orphan raised by a fisherman, who was unknowingly swapped with the real Sa-eon as a child. This discovery turns the already tense relationship into a full-blown psychological thriller, as the real Sa-eon, long hidden away and presumed dead, seeks revenge on the man who took his place.

At its core, When the Phone Rings is not just a tale of crime and intrigue but also one of self-discovery and healing. The two central characters are burdened by the ghosts of their pasts, and the drama traces their gradual journey toward emotional liberation.

The series' pacing is relentless, maintaining an edge-of-your-seat tension while allowing for quiet, intimate moments that allow the audience to connect with the protagonists on a deeper level. The performances by Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin are nothing but stellar.

When the Phone Rings emerges as a rare gem in a sea of formulaic K-dramas, offering a narrative that feels both refreshingly bold and deeply moving. Its intricate web of political intrigue, familial secrets, and emotional turmoil keeps viewers on the edge of their seats while never losing sight of the tender, human connections at the core of the story.

In a world where many dramas rely on cliches and predictable arcs, When the Phone Rings stands out as an antidote - a beautifully crafted work that compensates for the oft-disappointing narratives found in recent K-dramas.

For those who have been let down by the lacklustre offerings of the genre, When the Phone Rings serves as a refreshing take on what truly exceptional storytelling can look like.