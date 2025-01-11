What Was Kiran Rao's "Main Issue" While Dating Aamir Khan? She Has A Hilarious Response

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who was dating and then was married to Aamir Khan, recently recalled the early days of their relationship. Kiran also clarified that their romance did not start during Lagaan, as rumour has it. Instead, they fell in love when the shoot of Swades started.

So what was her biggest challenge while dating a superstar?

"I just didn't have the kind of clothes for so many occasions. That was one of the main issues in life. I had to quickly get a good wardrobe," she hilariously stated.

She also shared that even though she was interested in fashion, back then she did not have the kind of money to pursue her interest, and she would mostly shop street markets or go for affordable brands.

Other than her wardrobe issues, were there any other challenges she faced with Aamir?

"There were no kinds of troubles," she said.

"He is not a very filmy person. So we were like two people who had common interests and lots to chat about," she further added.

Elaborating on that, she also explained, "The fact that he is a star, I had worked on Lagaan and seen how he works, he is not at all starry on a set, he will hold a cutter or a reflector if need be. He is very much one of the crew members."

"And that made me not think of it so much because I knew him. I knew what he is like. So all that baggage of stardom, I didn't have to take it. He knew that I was this kind of person so it was up to him to figure like, I guess he didn't expect me to fit into any mold also," she said, explaining how easy it was for her to fall in love with the superstar.

Coming to the fun bits about their relationship, Kiran revealed how they would stay in touch in those days.

"We had various ways of communicating pre-mobile and pre-internet. Like internet wasn't there everywhere. Sometimes we had to stand on a hill to get like network and all. We were shooting in Wai. That's actually the beginning of our romance in 2004 when I was shooting Swades," Kiran recalled.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan got married in 2005 after a brif romance and welcomed their son Azad in 2011 via surrogacy. The couple divorced in 2021, and they not only continue to share a great professional equation, but they also co-parent their son.