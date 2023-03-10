Weekend Binge: 5 Rom-Coms To Watch After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor from Movie Jab We Met. (courtesy: T-Series)

The world of Indian cinema – and Bollywood in particular – is known for its heartwarming romantic stories. While romance can range from tragic love stories to Mills and Boons-inspired flicks, when it comes to light-hearted entertainment, nothing beats a good old-fashioned romantic comedy. Whether you are feeling down and need a pick-me-up or just looking for something fun to watch with your friends or family, a rom-com movie is almost always the perfect pick. From timeless classics to modern hits, Bollywood has given us plenty of romantic comedies that never fail to entertain. Oh, and, with the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, we have decided to revisit some of the best Bollywood rom-com movies that are sure to make you laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again.

So, get ready to indulge in some heartwarming and hilarious entertainment this weekend.



Jab We Met – Netflix



Starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, this Imtiaz Ali-directed film is a heartwarming tale of two strangers who meet on a train journey and become a part of each other's lives. Geet (Kareena) is a talkative and bubbly girl who is chasing the love of her life, while Aditya (Shahid) is a quiet and reserved businessman who runs aimlessly with a broken heart. The film's beautiful cinematography, catchy songs, and brilliant performances make it a must-watch.

Band Baaja Baaraat – Prime Video



Directed by Maneesh Sharma, this film is about two wedding planners, Shruti (Anushka Sharma) and Bittoo (Ranveer Singh), who start a business together. The business thrives until love gets in the way -- or does it? The film's honest yet vibrant tone and charming performances by Anushka and Ranveer make it a fun watch.

2 States – Disney Plus Hotstar



Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name, this film tells the story of Krish (Arjun Kapoor) and Ananya (Alia Bhatt), who come from different cultural backgrounds. In addition to traversing modern relationship problems, the two must also convince their parents to accept their relationship.

Bareilly Ki Barfi – Netflix



The story is about Bitti (Kriti Sanon), a free-spirited and rebellious girl, who falls in love with the author of a book she relates to. But a case of mistaken identity threatens the love story even before it begins. The film's quirky characters, charming performances, and witty dialogues make it a delightful watch.



Luka Chuppi – Jio Cinema



This film is about a couple, Guddu (Kartik Aaryan) and Rashmi (Kriti Sanon), who decide to live-in together before getting married. However, what follows this decision is a series of hilarious misunderstandings. Watch this Laxman Utekar film for the light-hearted moments, witty dialogues, and chemistry of the lead actors.



So, grab some popcorn and get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love with these Bollywood romantic comedies this weekend.