Weekend Binge: Liked Dunki? Watch These 5 Films On Friendship Next

A still from Dil Chahta Hai. (courtesy: YouTube)

This week, fans of Indian cinema are spoilt for choice as two of the year's biggest films are releasing within a day of each other. While Dunki is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and released on December 21, Salaar starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran hit the big screen on December 22. The two films, one can argue, have several things in common. The directors – Rajkumar Hirani and Prashanth Neel – have perfect track records and the leading men, SRK and Prabhas, enjoy unabated support globally. Additionally, the two films also have strong bonds of friendship as the central theme of the drama. If you have been left thoroughly impressed by these two tales of friendship, we recommend you watch these five films next.

1. Sholay - Amazon Prime

This film is the OG Bollywood blockbuster that is full of action, drama, and iconic one-liners. In this film, you get to meet Jai [Amitabh Bachchan] and Veeru [Dharmendra], the dynamic duo out to bring justice to a lawless town ruled by the legendary villain, Gabbar Singh [Amjad Khan]. Packed with drama, laughter, and some serious moustache twirling, Sholay is the masterpiece that has set the standard for all Bollywood action dramas, to this day.

2. Dil Chahta Hai - Netflix

This is the ultimate coming-of-age buddy film that put Goa on the map as a fun, young holiday destination for generations. With three inseparable amigos—Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth—it's a journey of bromance, heartbreak, and self-discovery. The film's fresh take on friendship and love, combined with memorable dialogues, makes it the Bollywood equivalent of a breezy summer day.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Netflix

It is a touching tale of friendship blossoming into love. This film is centred around a love triangle involving Rahul, Anjali, and Tina. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai beautifully captures their complex emotions and tough choices, reflecting the realities of life. This cinematic masterpiece stands as a timeless exploration of relationships and emotions.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - Netflix

Three best friends reunite for a bachelor road trip in Spain, sprinkled with adventure, friendship, self-discovery, and love. The film is “all heart” and filled with scenes that will make you smile. Watch it for the stellar album and an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, and Katrina Kaif.

5. Kai Po Che! - Netflix

Set in Gujarat, three friends share dreams of success and friendship. The film showcases their trials, joys, and the impact of unforeseen challenges while focusing on the strength of their bond amidst societal and personal ups and downs. Friendship and the pursuit of dreams take centre stage in this compelling tale.



