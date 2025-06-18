Watch: Aamir Khan Recreates Magnus Carlsen Vs Gukesh Viral Table Slam Meme

Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, recently recreated Magnus Carlsen's viral table slam meme in his own style. The video went viral on social media in no time. Fans praised the actor for his witty sense of humour.

The video, shared on influencer Prakhar Gupta's Instagram account, poked fun at Aamir's "perfectionist" tag. The text overlay on the reel read, "When you ask Aamir to trade perfection for a list of back-to-back movies."

In the video, Prakhar is seen handing the actor a stack of scripts. What follows is Aamir's mock outrage during which he bangs his fist on the table and then dramatically stomps around Prakhar.

The caption read, "Unlocked Aamir Khan's Magnus mode for a second. Late to the party, but congratulations." Prakher even tagged Gukesh in the post.

Watch the video here:

The hilarious sketch is a recreation of Magnus Carlsen's table slam moment that took place at the Norway Chess tournament 2025. After losing to the Indian player Gukesh, Magnus hit his fist on the table and exited the hall in frustration. The moment went viral on social media, sparking a hilarious meme fest.

Coming back to Aamir Khan, the actor's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par will release in theatres on June 20, 2025. Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The original also featured Darsheel Safary and Tisca Chopra in key roles.

Sitaare Zameen Par features Genelia D'Souza as the female lead. The film marks the debut of 10 new actors - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.