Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal And Other Celebs React To Virat Kohli's Test-Retirement: "You Will Be Missed, King"

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday with immediate effect. He will continue to play for India in the ODI format.

From fans to Bollywood stars, messages have been pouring in for everyone's favourite ‘King Kohli'.

Suniel Shetty praised the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper and wrote, “You didn't just play Test cricket, Virat. You lived it. You Honoured it, breathed fire, wore your heart on your sleeve and your passion like armour.”

Vicky Kaushal gave a shout-out to Kohli's “incredibly inspiring” career in Test cricket.

"You did it your way, and that way will truly be missed," the Chhaava actor wrote. For those who don't know, Vicky Kaushal and Virat Kohli are neighbours.

Varun Dhawan shared a video that centred around how Virat Kohli's retirement would be a loss for India in the Test format.

As per Neha Dhupia, Virat Kohli's retirement felt “personal”.

Neha's husband, actor Angad Bedi, also shared a post for “Cheekoo” Virat Kohli, admiring “the memories.. the tears.. the sweat and blood” he put in.

“I have a lump in my throat as I write this…but you have set the bar way too high for someone to carry your legacy forward. Been wonderful to have known you personally…and to have followed your career so closely. God bless the KING,” he added.

Angad Bedi also shared a video of a Test game and added, “Had promised Neha that I will make her watch you once again in England..Jersey no 18...You will be missed, Virat Kohli ,go well KING.”

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket with a heartfelt post.

“As I step away from this format, it's not easy — but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for,” he wrote.

The Indian batter featured in 123 Tests, where he scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.