Virat Kohli Blows Kisses To Anushka Sharma After Hitting His 81st Century. The Internet: "Our Favourite Romance Genre"

Virat Kohli is currently playing the first test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 tournament at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. On Day 3 of the match on Sunday, the former captain scored his 30th test century in style, silencing his critics. As he reached his century in the 135th over with a full delivery from Marnus Labuschagne, everyone in the stadium, including his wife Anushka Sharma, cheered for him. Virat waved to the entire crowd in joy and gratitude. But internet's favourite husband did not forget to blow kisses to a visibly emotional Anushka, first with his century-scoring bat and then some more.

Watch the video here:

Right after the century, India declared with a scorecard of 487/6, with a lead of 534 runs. After his century, Virta spoke to former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist about Anushka's influence in his life. Crediting her for being by his side through everything, Virat said, "Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. So she knows everything that goes on behind the scenes, when I am in the room, what goes on in the head, when you don't play well, you make a few mistakes, when you are getting yourself in."

He also spoke about performing for his team and country, and mentioned that Anushka's presence makes a good match even more special. "I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, you know I am not a guy who wants to hang around just for a sake of it. I take pride in performing for my country and just feels amazing, the fact that she is here makes it even more special," he concluded.

Internet users couldn't stop gushing over this massive, and also the heartwarming gesture from a star cricketer and a superstar husband. "Sunday the king plays," wrote one user, "Pat Cummins before series: Virat Kohli is not gonna get hundred , we're gonna knock him off over here. And King Kohli has got century in his 1st match series," wrote another. The other comments were a mix of witty and heartfelt messages. One user commented, "Kohli fans be like : pahle pata hota to anushka bhabhi ko pahle hi bula lete," another wrote, "King is backkkk with his queen," while another playfully remakrekd, "Ek flying kiss to banti hai Virat sir."

Anushka is accompanying Virat along with their son Akaay for the series in Australia. He had a rough first innings in this match as he got out in five runs after facing only 12 balls. The second innings marked King Kohli's comeback!



