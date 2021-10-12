Veteran Tamil Actor Srikanth Dies At 82. Rajinikanth Pays Tribute

A file photograph of Srikanth. (courtesy cinemapettaiweb)

Highlights Srikanth died at the age of 82

"May his soul rest in peace, "tweeted Rajinikanth

"I am deeply saddened by the death of my dear friend," he tweeted

Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth died at the age of 82 in Chennai on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. Superstar Rajinikanth, who had shared screen space with Srikanth in a few films, paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter on Tuesday night. "I am deeply saddened by the death of my dear friend Srikanth. May his soul rest in peace," Rajinikanth's tweet in Tamil read. Srikanth had shared screen space with Rajinikanth in the films Bhairavi and Sadhurangam. Srikanth made his acting debut with the 1965 film Vennira Aadai with J Jayalalithaa. In a career spanning over 4 decades, he starred in several critically-acclaimed films. He famously starred in the 1974 super hit Thanga Pathakkam.

Read Rajinikanth's tweet for Srikanth here:

Srikanth's impressive filmography also included many of K Balachandar classics such as Bama Vijayam, Poova Thalaiya and Ethir Neechal, to name a few. He also starred in Kasethan Kadavulada, Selva Magal, Navagraham, Aval and Nootrukku Nooru, to name a few. His last project as an actor was the 2009 film Kudiyarasu. The actor had featured in over 200 films over the years.

Besides Rajinikanth, Srikanth had co-starred with top Tamil stars such as Sivaji Ganesan, R Muthuraman, Sivakumar and Kamal Haasan, among others. Other than films, Srikanth had also been a part of a several stage plays. He had also featured in the television series titled Mangai, opposite KR Vijaya.

(With inputs from PTI)