Varun Dhawan Recalls Samantha Ruth Prabhu Collapsing During <i>Citadel: Honey Bunny</i> Shoot - "She Was Taking Oxygen On The Side"

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel: Honey Bunny is already streaming on Amazon Prime. Samantha, who plays a spy on the show, had to perform high-octane stunts and action sequences. During the shoot of the show, Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis, because of which she had to face a lot of difficulties while filming. Varun and Samantha opened up about the same in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, looking back on shooting with a serious medical condition.

Recalling how she wanted to give up on the show, Samantha said, "In this condition, I was convinced that there is no way I could get out of my house. There is no way I could be in front of the camera. I was absolutely convinced."

But she credits her presence and contribution to the Citadel team, praising them for doing the impossible. "I think that what they were able to do to get me to actually trust and put myself in someone else's hands has actually never has been done before in 37 years of my life. I haven't been in a position where I have said, 'Okay, hands up, I don't know what's best for me, I don't know if I can do it, but because you believe I can do it, I am just gonna put myself into your hands and trust you that you will take care of me' and that's what I did," she remarked.

This is when Varun Dhawan quipped in, applauding Samantha for her grit, determination and commitment. "I have to add, there were two instances when I was shooting with her and my heart literally sank. I was so worried because I remember one day when we were shooting, she just shut her eyes and said, 'It's just one of those days'. We kept shooting for about two hours and after a short while an oxygen tank is coming and she is taking oxygen on the side," Varun remarked.

"She didn't have to do this. She could have taken the day off. She was literally taking oxygen on set, and that is commitment," he added.

Looking back on the second time when Samantha fell sick, Varun said, "The second one was when we were shooting in Serbia on a railway station and she had to run behind me. So I have run past the camera and she is still in the frame and she just collapsed. I caught her and I went to Raj and said, 'Pack up', and they were like, 'Calm down. You go and stand over there. Don't worry, she will be fine.' I just didn't know what to do."

"It was just her determination and will to march on, just looking at her, gave me so much power and positivity. I felt like, 'My problems are nothing, just look at this girl. She inspired all of us on set and taught us so much about life,'" the Baby John actor concluded.



