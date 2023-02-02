Uorfi Javed After Sister Asfi Was Trolled: 'Guys, Relax'

Asfi Javed in a still from the video. (courtesy: _asfi)

Uorfi Javed is a bonafide Internet star and there is no denying this. The actress and reality TV star has often made headlines for her fashion choices and opinions on various subjects. This time, however, it is Uorfi's sister Asfi who is the center of a social media storm. It all started when Asfi shared a post on Uorfi Javed's birthday. The clip focuses on Asfi's outfit for the occasion. Along with the mirror selfie video, Asfi added a note that said, “POV - ‘It's your sister's birthday but you are dressed like the b'day girl'.” In the caption, she said: “I remember it was my name on Urfi cake when we were kids!”



Uorfi replied to the post saying, “What a thing to remember ! Wow ! Also you should have put a picture of what I was wearing, a T-shirt,” with a laughing emoji. Several social media users, however, did not appreciate the post, with many accusing Asfi of stealing Uorfi's thunder on her birthday. One user said, “That's toxic and traumatising if you do that to a kid or maybe to anyone.” “Nothing to flex, that's toxic tbh!” another comment reads. “As a victim of this kind of situation, lemme tell ya that this is truly traumatizing,” one user pointed out. Some also asked Asfi to rethink her fashion choice for the day. “That's the worst thing you can do to your sister. Just go and change it's her day,” the comment says.

Uorfi Javed soon jumped to her sister's defence. Sharing the post on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Just saw the comments on this, guys relax she is talking about my birthday. Birthday is one day where I don't want to dress up actually.”

Uorfi Javed is best known for her eclectic fashion choices. She has appeared on shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Uorfi Javed has also participated in Voot's reality show Bigg Boss OTT and Splitsvilla.