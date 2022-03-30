Trending: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Spotted Travelling In A Mumbai Local Train

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from the video. (courtesy: m.indicator.official)

Highlights The video of Nawazuddin is trending

The actor will next be seen in 'Heropanti 2'

The actor has many films lined up

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently pictured travelling in a Mumbai local train and the video is trending a great deal. The video features the actor waiting at the platform and later travelling in a coach of a local train. In the video, he can be seen dressed in a red t-shirt and black track pants, with his face fully covered in a white mask. Later at an event, when the actor was asked if people were able to recognise him, he told ABP, "I wore a safa and a mask." He added, "Aajkal easy ho gaya hai mask ke wajah se ( It has become easy because of the mask these days)."

Check out the video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui here:

A star of critically-acclaimed films like the Gangs Of Wasseypur series and the Sacred Games web-series, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen in 2020 release Serious Men. He is currently working on two projects - No Man's Land and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Last year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for his role in Serious Men, a satirical drama film based on Manu Joseph's book of the same name.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Heropanti 2 and Bole Chudiyan. He will also feature in Tiku Weds Sheru with Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has starred in films like Badlapur, Kick, Raman Raghav 2.0, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Motichoor Chaknachoor and Raat Akeli Ha, among others.