IIFA 2025: Kartik Aaryan On Hosting After Taking Up The Baton From Shah Rukh Khan: "Too Much Pressure"

The grand IIFA Awards night is currently underway, and actor Kartik Aaryan, who is hosting the star-studded event today, has shared the pressure he feels after "taking on the baton" from superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to the media, Kartik admitted that the responsibility is huge, especially since SRK had previously hosted the event.

"Yes, too much pressure! he handed the baton to me, which made it even more pressuring. But it was really a cute moment, and I am really excited. Again, it is a big thing hosting IIFA, especially right now in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and it is the twenty-fifth-year celebration, so it is a big event. I hope I do my best," he said.

"Main bohot excited hoon! And I'm really looking forward to the twenty-fifth year of IIFA. Aur main host kar raha hoon, and yeah, couldn't be more excited," he added.

The actor also has another reason to be excited, as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has received seven nods at the event. Meanwhile, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has emerged as the top contender with nine nominations.

The IIFA Digital Awards, which took place on March 8, saw major wins for Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The main IIFA Awards night, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, kicked off on March 9. MMA legend and combat sports star Anthony Pettis is set to make a special appearance. The awards show will also feature a performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan, where she will pay tribute to her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Earlier in the day, the event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the classic film Sholay with a special screening held at the prestigious Rajmandir Cinema.

