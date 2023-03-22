To 'Angel Baby' Aditya Seal, With Love From Wife Anushka Ranjan

Image was shared by Anushka Ranjan. (courtesy: anushkaranjan)

Anushka Ranjan had the sweetest thing to say to her husband Aditya Seal on his birthday. The actress, in her latest Instagram entry, shared an adorable picture with her husband and thanked him for "shining his bright energy" into her life. In the picture, we can see Anushka wearing a lovely black dress and posing with her husband Aditya by her side. The couple is seen smiling in the picture. Sharing the image with her social media family, Anushka wrote, "Happy birthday my Angel Baby. Where do I even start and what can I even say except every day is getting more beautiful with you in my life.. thank you for shining your bright energy into all our lives - especially mine. I love you to the (moon) and back."

Anushka and Aditya got married on November 21 of 2021 with their friends and family in attendance. Sharing their wedding images, Anushka Ranjan wrote a love note which read, “Since the day I've known you I haven't had one dull moment…we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we're headed towards forever together. Addressing Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan added, “Adi you're my smile and you make me so happy... Thank you for choosing me every day and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Now let's go live our happily ever after... I guess I did finally get SEALed,” with an infinity emoji.

Earlier this year, the couple was seen celebrating New Year's in Dubai. The couple shared adorable pictures from their vacation. In one of the pictures, Anushka wrote, "Can conquer the world with one hand if you're holding the other."

Aditya Seal's most recent appearance was in Rocket Gang. The movie also featured Tejas Varma, Aadvik Mongia, Jayshree Gogoi, Dipali Borkar, Siddhant Sharma, Jason Tham, Mokshda Jaikhani, Sahaj Singh Chahal, and Nikita Dutta. It was directed by Bosco Martis.