Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collection Day 11: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's Film 'Crashes'

A still from Thugs Of Hindostan

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's ambitious Thugs Of Hindostan has made over Rs 5 crore in its second weekend, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Thugs Of Hindostan's second weekend ticket sales are in sharp contrast to how much the movie raked in during the opening weekend. The film made almost Rs 70 crores in the first weekend as opposed to this weekend's Rs 5 crores. Referring to the contrasting numbers, Mr Adarsh tweeted to say: "After a dismal extended Week 1, Thugs Of Hindostan went further downhill in Weekend 2... Sure, the decline was imminent, but, in this case, it's a crash."

In his tweets, Mr Adarsh also added that the screen count of Thugs Of Hindostan has reduced to 1,800. Thugs Of Hindostan originally opened to 5,000 screens across India on November 8. "Reduced to 1800 screens in Week 2 [5000 screens in Week 1], Thugs Of Hindostan will struggle to stay afloat on weekdays," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

After a dismal *extended* Week 1, #ThugsOfHindostan went further downhill in Weekend 2... Sure, the decline was imminent, but, in this case, it's a CRASH... Reduced to 1800 screens in Week 2 [5000 screens in Week 1], #TOH will struggle to stay afloat on weekdays... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2018

Sharing a detailed progress report of the movie's box office numbers, Taran Adarsh added: "Thugs Of Hindostan had collected Rs 119 cr in its 4-day extended opening weekend [Hindi]. The numbers in Weekend 2, simply put, are disastrous."

#ThugsOfHindostan biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 134.95 cr

Weekend 2: Rs 5.40 cr

Total: Rs 140.35 cr

Hindi version. India biz.#TOH had collected Rs 119 cr in its 4-day extended opening weekend [Hindi]. The numbers in Weekend 2, simply put, are disastrous. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2018

Last week, Thugs Of Hindostan opened to middling reviews and after a blockbuster opening day, the film's number began dwindling at the box office. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee summed up the storyline and said: "A gravelly-voiced Amitabh Bachchan and a puckish Aamir Khan bring everything that they have - the combined weight of the two superstars is undeniably significant - to the table, but director Vijay Krishna Acharya's screenplay and the film's big-budget surface veneer lack the solidity to guide this overwrought vessel out of the deep waters."

also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.