The Only Thing Missing In Deepika Padukone's Black And White Moment Is A Prateek Kuhad Song

From Deepika Padukone's Instagram (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika posted a black and white pic on Instagram

Deepika appears to be in a thoughtful mood in the pic

Deepika assigned photo credit to filmmaker Kunal Kapoor

Every so often, Deepika Padukone shares snippets of her every day life on Instagram. Saturday was one such day. Deepika's post, which arrived on Saturday evening, offered a glimpse of her present mood. The black and white photo features Deepika Padukone in a thoughtful mood - dressed in an oversized shirt with her hair tied in a bun, Deepika can be seen enjoying a moment all by herself, as she stares into the distance. The 35-year-old actress found just the perfect caption for her post - she revealed the only thing missing in the moment is a moody Prateek Kuhad song: "Plays a Prateek Kuhad song in the background or some such," she wrote in the caption.

Deepika assigned photo courtesy to filmmaker Kunal Kapoor. Take a look at her post here:

Last month, Deepika shared a silhouetted glimpse of herself, also in black and white mode and left it open for interpretation. "Gorg," Ranveer Singh commented on her post.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has a series of films lined up - she will be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which was postponed because of the pandemic. Deepika Padukone will reunite with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern. Deepika's upcoming list of films also includes Fighter, in which she will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, the shooting schedule of Deepika's new film with Prabhas, Project K, just took off. In Deepika's upcoming film with Shakun Batra, she co-stars with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.