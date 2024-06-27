The Notebook Star Gena Rowlands Has Alzheimer's Disease, Reveals Son: 'We Lived It, She Acted It, And Now It's On Us'

A still from The Notebook. (courtesy: genarowlands_fans)

Veteran actress Gena Rowlands has been battling Alzheimer's, her son and director Nick Cassavetes told Entertainment Weekly. The actress, who famously starred as the older version of Rachel McAdams' character Allie in the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook, has been battling Alzheimer's for over 5 years. Her character in the film, Allie, also suffered from Alzheimer's. Speaking of his mother's condition, Nick Cassavetes told Entertainment Weekly, "I got my mom to play older Allie and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer's and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she's had Alzheimer's."

The actor-filmmaker added, "She's in full dementia. And it's so crazy - we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us." Per Entertainment Weekly, Gena Rowland's mother also suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

The Notebook, directed by Nick Cassavetes, is based on Nicholas Sparks' debut 1996 novel of the same name. The film featured Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling as a much in love couple, who are separated by circumstances. The film also showcases the story of an elderly couple, played by James Garner and Gena Rowlands, who is suffering from dementia. It is then revealed that they are the older versions of the characters played by Ryan and Rachel.

Film veteran Gena Rowlands is best known for starring in The High Cost of Loving, A Child Is Waiting, Faces, Tony Rome, The Brink's Job, Gloria, Tempest, Love Streams, A Woman Under the Influence, Another Woman to name a few.