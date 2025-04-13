<i>The Crown</i> Star Emma Corrin, Rami Malek Break Up After Two Years Of Dating: Report

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek and The Crown star Emma Corrin have reportedly called it quits after nearly two years of dating.

According to Page Six, sources revealed that the couple has been separated "for some time," though no specific reason for the split has been shared publicly.

The two first sparked romance rumours in mid-2023 and later confirmed their relationship in September 2023, after being photographed kissing during a laid-back stroll with their dog.

They were initially spotted together in July at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London, where their affectionate behaviour didn't go unnoticed. A month later, they were seen enjoying a cosy date night in Kent.

"They were very passionate and looking into each other's eyes... They kissed and didn't seem to mind who could see," a source told Page Six at the time.

The couple reportedly took their relationship to the next level nearly a year ago by purchasing a luxury property in Hampstead, North London. However, there has been no update regarding what happens next with the shared home.

Before dating Corrin - who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns - Malek was in a long-term relationship with actress Lucy Boynton. The former couple dated for five years.

