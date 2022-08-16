Tejasswi Prakash's Post For Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Is Love, Actually

Tejasswi with Karan. (courtesy: tejasswiprakash)

TV stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who found love on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, often share mushy posts on Instagram. On Tuesday, Tejasswi shared a post for boyfriend Karan. In the pictures, the former Bigg Boss contestants can be seen dressed in their festive best and happily pose together. Tejasswi in a gold and black lehenga and Karan in a patterned shirt. The caption on the mushy post read: "Fragile like glass are some of the perfect things you do without knowing they are being done. Thank you for being you."

See Tejasswi and Karan's post here:

The couple frequently feature on the trends list for their relationship. They often share mushy posts on their Instagram, profiles. Karan Kundrra shared these pictures and wrote: "Poori tedhi hai.. par princess meri ha."

Another set of mushy photos of the couple, which was captioned: "And in the middle of my chaos there was you..! The kinda bond nobody but us would understand."

During an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Tejasswi opened up on her wedding plans with boyfriend Karan Kundrra and and she said, "We are focusing on our work. We have not had the chance to talk. And these things cannot be discussed on the phone. We need to find the time and then we can figure something out if we have to figure it out. This guy (Karan Kundraa) has told everyone that March we are doing (the wedding). March has become a big thing. People are saying March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married. And he meant it, he wanted to marry in March. But we didn't know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn't popped the question. So, I keep taunting him."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started dating during their stay in the Bigg Boss house, where they were both contestants. It began when Karan Kundrra confessed that he had a crush on Tejasswi and with a little help from singer Akasa, they started dating.

Tejasswi Prakash, who won the last season of Bigg Boss15, is currently seen playing the titular role in Naagin 6.