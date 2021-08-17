Tamil TV Actor And Anchor Ananda Kannan Dies At 48

Venkat Prabhu shared this picture.(Image courtesy: vp_offl)

Highlights Ananda Kannan reportedly died due to cancer

He died on Monday

"Pure soul with very positive mind," actress Harathi wrote on Twitter

TV actor and anchor Ananda Kannan, who is known for his work in the Tamil TV industry, reportedly died due to cancer on Monday. He was 48. Ananda Kannan ruled the TV anchoring space during the 90's and the early 2000's. Soon after his death, many South celebrities paid tributes to the late actor on Twitter. Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who worked with Ananda in the film Saroja, was among the first few celebrities who confirmed his death on Twitter. Venkat Prabhu shared a picture of the late actor on Twitter and expressed sorrow over his death. He wrote: "A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences."

A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/6MtEQGcF8q — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021

Popular South actress Harathi also condoled Ananda Kannan's death on Twitter. Harathi shared a solo picture of the late actor and a group picture featuring herself and Ananda on Twitter. Terming Ananda Kannan as her "darling brother," Harathi wrote: "#RIPanandakannan darling brother too early to leave. A pure soul with very positive mind. May god give strength to your family."

#RIPanandakannan

Darling brother too early to leave A pure soul with very positive mind may God give strength to ur familyAathma namasthey pic.twitter.com/HaVBjsGQew — Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) August 17, 2021

Among others, TV anchor DD Neelakandan also expressed sorrow over the death of the late anchor. Sharing a picture of Ananda Kannan on Twitter, Neelakandan wrote: "Rest in peace ... Forever you will be remembered for your sweet smile and kind words." He added: "#RIPanandakannan you fought your battle hard .... A very nice person gone too soon."

Rest in peace ... Forever u will be remembered for ur sweet smile and kind words .... #RIPanandakannan you fought your battle hard .... A very nice person gone too soon pic.twitter.com/jlFsVamyJE — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) August 17, 2021

Ananda Kannan began his career in anchoring in Singapore before shifting to Chennai. After working as a radio jockey in Chennai, he joined a TV channel as a VJ.