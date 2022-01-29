Sponsored: T-Series' Dil Pe Zakhm's Kashika Kapoor Is 'Director's Actor', Says Ashish Panda

Kashika Kapoor leaves everyone impressed (Courtesy: kashikakapoor09)

Highlights Kashika Kapoor stars in Dil Pe Zakhm

The song has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal

Kashika has left everyone impressed with her professionalism

Kashika Kapoor who will soon be seen in Bhushan Kumar's T-Series' next single Dil Pe Zakhm floored the team with the professionalism she exhibited on set. To add to that the gorgeous lady who is a complete director's actor also went makeup-free for most of the video. Also starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Arjun Bijlani, the love ballad sung by Jubin Nautiyal, composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Manoj Muntashir was shot in chilly Nepal, where the temperatures dropped down to minus degrees.

Kashika had to don several layers to keep herself warm and would quickly get into the outfit when the cameras rolled, speaking volumes for her passion and professionalism as an artist. If that wasn't all, the actress was also asked by director Ashish Panda to go makeup-free since he felt she was naturally beautiful and wanted that to come through in Dil Pe Zakhm.

Says director Ashish Panda, "Kashika is a complete director's actor and really gave every shot her hundred percent best. Despite the freezing temperatures, she performed her scenes without any discomfort showing on her face and completely impressed us all. She is also one of the few actors who doesn't need makeup and looks wonderful just the way she is."

Check out the song:

Recounting the experience adds Kashika Kapoor, "It was a huge challenge shooting in the cold weather and at times I had to layer on 3 jackets and constantly get in and out of them. Ashish sir has been such a motivator and someone who's inspired me in every way possible." Adding that, "There was a time when I entered on set and Ashish sir told the makeup artist please take Kashika's makeup off because she doesn't need the makeup and that's what happened. He also gave me the space to improvise. I'm so grateful to have worked with such amazing people."

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series brings you Dil Pe Zakhm. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani & Kashika Kapoor, the love song released on T-Series' YouTube channel on 28th January.

