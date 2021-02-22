Ram Siya Ram, Sung By Sachet Tandon, Is Out Now

A still from Ram Siya Ram.

Bhushan Kumar has certainly helmed the T-Series empire with elan. His father, late Gulshan Kumar, was always at the forefront of producing devotional and spiritual music, and Bhushan Kumar has certainly lived up to his wishes. Thus comes his new devotional song production, Ram Siya Ram, which celebrates Lord Ram and Sita.

Bhushan Kumar, the T-Series head said. "Lord Ram and Sita are celebrated by one and all as the epitome of love and respect. We at T-Series resonate with my father's vision of devotional music and I take pride in producing spiritual songs for our audience."

Sung by Sachet Tandon, composed by Poonam Thakkar, written by Shabbir Ahmed and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song has released today on T-Series' YouTube channel.

