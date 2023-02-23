Sponsored - From Bawaal To Hera Pheri Franchise, T-Series Discloses Its Music Catalogue

T-Series logo in the picture

Asia's largest music label, T-Series, upholds and has given audiences massive movie albums and chartbusters - bags musical rights of some of the biggest and most anticipated Indian films.

Ruling the musical reign since its inception, T-Series has churned out the best musical hits under singles as well as movie space. Expanding the musical catalogue, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series Bhushan Kumar announces the eclectic mix of music catalogue under the movie space. The company recently acquired musical rights of the films from the upcoming instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise to Satya Prem Ki Katha, Bawaal, Fighter, Sanki, Yodha, Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment's Baaghi franchise, amongst others.

Regarding the music roster, Bhushan Kumar comments,"Ever since T-Series was founded in 1983, the aim was to deliver best quality music! Each movie stands out and is so different from each other; we are definitely excited to be working on these albums and truly look forward to bringing an eclectic mix of music that will cater to audiences both new and old."

While the music label joins hands with some massive movies, it will continue entertaining audiences with many songs under the singles space as well.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)