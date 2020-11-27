Besharam Bewaffa: Divya Khosla Kumar Stars In Jaani And B Praak's New Song

Divya Khosla Kumar with Jaani and B Praak on Besharam Bewaffa poster

With lyrics by Jaani and music by B Praak, Pachtaoge released last year crossed over 500 million views across YouTube and continues to remain one of the most loved songs of all time. Even though they have collaborated on several songs, B Praak and Jaani are set to bring back another intense heartbreak song Besharam Bewaffa featuring the talented Divya Khosla Kumar.

The hard-hitting Besharam Bewaffa will be a poetically intense song by the hit composer-lyricist jodi, who've delivered some of the biggest chartbusters within the emotional heartbreak music space.

This will be Divya's first sad and melancholic song directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The song is slated to release on November 30.