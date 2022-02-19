Sponsered: Toolsidas Junior Trailer: Sanjay Dutt As A Quirky Snooker Teacher Grabs Attention

Still from Toolsidas Junior (courtesy: duttsanjay)

The makers of Toolsidas Junior just dropped their trailer. The film starring the late Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and child actor Varun Buddhadev is all set to release on March 4th.

The film revolves around the life of a 13-year-old boy, who avenges the defeat of his father in a game of Snooker.

To have such an Inspiring Sports Drama produced by two dynamic producers like Bhushan Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker with the backing of legendary actors, surely promises to catapult the film to one of the most awaited pictures of 2022.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present an Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Toolsidas Junior. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker, the film written and directed by Mridul releases on 4th March.



