Sonu Nigam Stops Concert Midway After Stones, Bottles Thrown At Him During College Fest

Sonu Nigam performed at Delhi Technological University's (DTU) Engifest 2025 on Sunday. The show took an ugly turn when a section of the crowd - over one lakh students - began pelting stones and bottles at the stage. The situation prompted Sonu Nigam halt his performance midway and he urged the students to refrain from such actions, endangering his team on stage.

"Main aapke liye aaya hun yahan pe so that we can all have a good time. I'm not asking you to not enjoy, but please aisa na kariye (I have come here for you so that we can all have a good time. I'm not asking you to not enjoy, but please don't do this)," he pleaded, Hindustan Times reported, pointing out that his team members were getting hurt.

Videos of the show went viral on X. In several videos, Sonu Nigam was seen singing his hit numbers. Even a pink bunny band was tossed at him and he wore it during his performance.

In February, Sonu Nigam's Kolkata concert also hit the headlines as he got angry at the unruly audience. A video from the venue went viral in which Sonu Nigam was seen shouting at the crowd. He can be heard making repeated requests to the crowd. At one point, a visibly annoyed Sonu Nigam can be heard saying, "Agar aapko khade hona hai toh election mein khade ho jaao yaar (If you want to stand, stand in election)."

Sonu Nigam recently took a jibe at the IIFA committee for not getting a nomination at this year's awards.