Sonakshi Sinha Says Nobody 'Took Her Seriously' Until She Was Cast As Fareedan In Heeramandi

Image posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha, who recently married her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate wedding, shared that "nobody" took her seriously before Sanjay Leela Bhansali cast her as Fareedan in his debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sonakshi Sinha said, “I am so glad that somebody visualised me, Sanjay sir saw me in a role like that. I am truly grateful to him. Also I have been saying since when that I am interested in playing a negative, villainous, or psychotic character."

She added, "Nobody took me seriously until he cast me in Fareedan's role, so I am truly grateful to him. Because, as an actor, it's so nice to take up a challenge like that and do something different. Till when will you play the girl-next-door, sweet girlfriend, sweet wife? So it was just so much fun for me to play a role like that.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows on June 23. Since then, the couple have been actively sharing snippets about each other on their respective social media profiles. Soankshi shared beautiful pictures from her vidaai ceremony and wrote an emotional note, "At the wedding, maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house, I told her 'Maa, don't worry... Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins' Missing them a lil extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing." She added, "Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home...See you soon... zoom zoom zoom." Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act. They shared screen space in the film Double XL and in the music video Blockbuster.