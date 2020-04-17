So, Johnny Depp Just Joined Instagram. Savvy?

Johnny Depp shared this photo (courtesy johnnydepp)

Hollywood biggie Johnny Depp made his official entry to Instagram with a brand new profile, garnering as many as 2 million followers in less than 24 hours! The 56-year-old actor revealed with people across the world in isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic, he decided to connect with his fans on Instagram as a mark of solidarity in such "trying times." Johnny Depp's debut Instagram post was a photo of himself sitting in a barn-like setting, surrounded by candles, which came with these words: "Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute." Within a few hours, he shared a lengthy 8-minute video from the same place, talking about the pandemic. Johnny Depp, who is part of the rock band Hollywood Vampires, also released a cover of John Lennon's Isolation.

"Now is the time to open up a dialogue as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to people's lives," said the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor and added: "I feel we need to try to help each other throughout these dark times, these trying times for those we love, for our community, for ourselves, for the world and for the future."

The Charlie And The Chocolate Factory star also urged his fans to explore their creative side during the lockdown instead of giving in to a sense of gloom. "We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony... Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone's day. Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film on your phone, play an instrument if you play. If you don't, learn."

Next up, Johnny Depp introduced a cover of the much revered John Lennon song Isolation in collaboration with his "all time guitar hero" Jeff Beck. "The profundity of his lyrics seem to Jeff and me especially fitting for what's happening right now. The song's about isolation, fear, and the existential risk to our world, so we wanted to give the song to you," said the actor.

Johnny Depp's deep rooted passion for music manifested in forming the band Hollywood Vampires in 2015 along with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. Johnny Depp is one of the lead guitarists and vocalists on the band, which released its debut album in 2015. Their second album titled Rise was released last year. Guitarist Jeff Beck is part of the song Welcome To Bushwackers in the album Rise.

Last month, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot had shared a star-studded rendition of John Lennon's Imagine to bring in some positivity amidst the outbreak of the pandemic. "We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let's imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends," she had written.

The novel coronavirus has infected over 2,197,950 across the world with India reporting at least 13,387 cases.