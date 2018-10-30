Sivakumar Explains Why He Knocked The Phone Out From Fan's Hand After Clip Goes Viral

Sivakumar says fans should take permission before clicking selfies. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sivakumar said celebrities deserve privacy A section of the Internet is disappointed with Sivakumar "You could have politely refused with just words," said a fan

A video of Tamil actor Sivakumar snapping the phone out of a fan's hand at a public event has put the 77-year-old actor in the bad book of social media. The Internet dubbed Sivakumar as "arrogant" but the actor defended himself in an interview with Behind Woods and said: "It is a courtesy to ask any celebrity or any person before they start clicking photos with them. A celebrity cannot be treated or taken for granted as a public property. I am someone, who has never hesitated to take photos at airport and any gatherings with hundreds and thousands of people." He added that celebrities deserve "privacy and respect too."

In the interview, Sivakumar also said that when he arrived at the venue, he was "disappointed" to see 20-25 people clicking selfies by pushing the volunteers and guards accompanying him. However, in the video circulating on the Internet, the fan from whose hand the phone was knocked out, was standing at a considerable distance from the actor.

Watch viral clip here:

And here's what the Internet says:

What wrong did that guy do. He even maintained distance while taking the selfie. He did not even stand in his way or something. Too much attitude from sivakumar — sriram krishnakumar (@sriramkishi) October 29, 2018

Selfie is not a crime. Showing anger in front of 1000s of people is shameful thg. It's showing ur immaturity. Shame on you Mr. Sivakumar #SivakumarShouldApologizepic.twitter.com/g4naEHpMx2 — Aju Karthick (@aju_karthick) October 29, 2018

Never expected this kind of rude behaviour from actor #Sivakumar.



The fan is not even disturbing him, he was just trying to take a selfie. Can see cold blooded look of so called 'Famous actor' in the end — Kolly cafe (@KollyCafe) October 29, 2018

And now who is ever gonna ask a selfie/photo with you

You could have politely refused with just words Sir ! #sivakumar#disappointed#SivakumarShouldApologize — Ramya (@aymar_99) October 29, 2018

Though some Twitter users also backed Sivakumar and said:

Shouldn't he take permission with sivakumar before taking selfie with him??? How is this acceptable behaviour from the boys side...ithula Vera...oru tweet!!!! — Dinnu (@Dinnu2421) October 29, 2018

A section of the Internet also said that fans should take permission before clicking pictures or selfies but Sivakumar's reaction was not justified:

#Sivakumar@Suriya_offl@Karthi_Offl Taking selfie without permission is wrong. But how can we digest the behavior of breaking his mobile phone by an old man? Think if Mr. Sivakumar is not a celebrity what that young fellow would have done. It might be his many day savings. — Jagatheesan (@Jagatheesan_P) October 29, 2018

I agree with his point. We need to avoid such selfie in the public. At the same time Sivakumar should have informed the person not to take any selfie and his behavior in the public is not acceptable. — Arunkumar (@arunananth) October 29, 2018

However, Sivakumar was unmoved by Twitter's reaction and told Behind Woods: "I am not claiming myself as Buddha or a saint, but an ordinary person like you and am leading a life that I love. Moreover, I am not requesting anyone to accept me as their leader or inspiring hero. Everyone is a hero in their own lives with their own ideologies, but at the same time, we should think at least for a while on how some of our deeds might affect others."

Sivakumar has featured in over 100 films in a career spanning four decades. He was mostly cast in supporting roles and he has co-starred with top actors like Gemini Ganesan, Shivaji Ganesan and Jayalalithaa.

Sivakumar's sons are actors Surya and Karthi.