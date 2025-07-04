<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Aamir Khan's Film Is At Rs 135.65 Crore

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is enjoying a successful run at the Indian box office. The comedy-drama, directed by RS Prasanna, grossed Rs 2.75 crore on its second Thursday, reported Sacnilk. So far, the film's total domestic collection stands at Rs 135.65 crore. The movie witnessed a Hindi occupancy rate of 9.92 percent on day 14, added the report.

To break it down, Sitaare Zameen Par registered the highest footfall in the night shows, registering an attendance of 11.97 percent. It was followed by the evening shows, comprising 10.64 percent. The afternoon shows recorded a total of 9.39 percent occupancy and the morning screenings were the lowest, as they stood at 7.66 percent.

Earlier, Aamir Khan reacted to Sitaare Zameen Par's box office success in an interview with NDTV. The actor said, "I am thrilled with the response. Itne khush cheezein dikh rahe hai. [Everything is so positive]. The film is touching a deep chord with people, and that is making me and the entire team very happy."

A special screening of the film was also organised by Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, a social activist and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Expressing his gratitude, Aamir Khan said, "Today Devendra ji and CM's wife Amruta ji were very keen to organise a screening and I was very keen to show it to them, so she said let's see it with children with such challenges. She organised this screening for all these children from various schools, and it was lovely to see all of them."

Apart from Aamir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par also features Genelia D'Souza in a key role. The film has also welcomed 10 debutant neurodivergent actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali.