Singer Sunitha Upadrasta To Get Married Soon. Read Her Post

Singer Sunitha Upadrasta occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Monday, courtesy her announcement about her wedding. Great, isn't it? The 42-year-old playback singer, who was earlier married to Kiran Kumar Goparaju, shared pictures from what appears to be her intimate engagement ceremony and shared that she will soon marry Ram, who is reportedly the CEO of a digital media house. Sharing two photos - one with her family and another one with Ram - Sunitha Upadrasta wrote: "Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner."

"We both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do," she added. The singer has two children - Aakash Gopuraju and Shreya Gopuraju - from her previous marriage.

In the pictures, Sunitha Upadrasta looks pretty in a blue saree while Ram can be seen wearing a pale blue shirt.

Apart from being a renowned singer, Sunitha Upadrasta is also a dubbing artist and an actress in Telugu film industry. She has featured in the lead role in the 2016 short film Raagam. Sunitha has also hosted several reality shows like Navaragam, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs and Jhummandi Naadam.