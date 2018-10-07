Shilpa Shetty On Why There Should Be A '#YouToo For Men' Instead Of #MeToo Movement

Shilpa Shetty shared this image. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty )

In the wake of Bollywood's #MeToo movement, several Bollywood stars have raised their voices and the latest addition to the list of celebrities is actress Shilpa Shetty. During a recent media interaction, Shilpa supported Tanushree for openly sharing her harrowing experience of the harassment that she faced from Nana Patekar on the sets of the 2008 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss. Shilpa also talked about how instead of the #MeToo, there should be a "#YouToo movement for men," reports news agency PTI. The 43-year-old actress told PTI: "We don't know the nitty gritties of the goings but it has kick-started a movement. People have suffered. It's time women wake up and take charge. It shouldn't be hashtag MeToo, it should be #YouToo, for the men. It's shouldn't be the women, cowing down and saying oh #MeToo."

Speaking to PTI, Shilpa also talked about how a "safe work environment" should be a "prerequisite" and applauded Tanushree Dutta for openly sharing her experience. "In any milieu, actors, entrepreneurs, the working environment should feel safe. That should be a prerequisite. This entire movement which has been initiated by Tanushree Dutta, my heart goes out to her, as a woman and on a human level because something like this was brushed under the carpet," PTI quoted Shilpa Shetty as saying.

Apart from Shilpa Shetty, celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Freida Pinto, Sonam Kapoor, Renuka Shahane, Pooja Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan added their voices to the swelling chorus of support for Tanushree Dutta.

Shilpa Shetty is best-known for her roles in films such as Life In A...Metro and Dhadkan. She was also the winner of British reality show Celebrity Big Brother 5. Shilpa is married to businessman Raj Kundra and they are parents to six-year-old Viaan.

(With inputs from PTI)