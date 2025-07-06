Parag Tyagi's Emotional Post For Wife Shefali Jariwala After Death: "Will Love You In Every Lifetime"

Actress Shefali Jariwala died on June 27 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her residence in Mumbai. Her last rites were held the following day at the Oshiwara Crematorium in the city. Now, her husband and fellow actor Parag Tyagi has shared a heartfelt tribute to Shefali on Instagram.

Posting a montage of their memories together, he wrote, "PARI I WILL FIND YOU EVERY TIME YOU ARE BORN AND I WILL LOVE YOU IN EVERY LIFETIME. I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY MERI GUNDI MERI CHOKRI." Take a look:

Shefali Jariwala reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest. So far, the police have collected seven CCTV footage samples and recorded statements of 14 people, including family members, domestic staff and those who interacted with Shefali regularly.

"The police have also recorded the statement of the pharmacist of the medical store from where Shefali and her family used to procure medicines," sources said. As per the findings from the initial medical examination, "Shefali's death is said to have been due to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest and heavy gastric condition."

According to a police official, based on preliminary information, it appears to be a natural death, and there was no foul play. Shefali's doctor, on condition of anonymity, told NDTV that she last visited their clinic in March, three months before her death.

Shefali rose to fame in 2002 with the music video Kaanta Laga, which became a pop culture phenomenon. She later appeared in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

Shefali was also seen in reality shows like Nach Baliye (Seasons 5 and 7) and Bigg Boss 13.