Shabaash Mithu Teaser: Meet Taapsee Pannu As Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu in Shabaash Mithu teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Taapsee shared the teaser on Instagram

The film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia

Mithali Raj also shared the teaser on Instagram

Taapsee Pannu shared the teaser of her next project Shabaash Mithu, which is a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj. The teaser begins with a visual of Taapsee walking into the stadium as Mithali Raj while the crowd cheers for her. Sharing the teaser, Taapsee Pannu wrote: "In this Gentlemen's sport, she did not bother to rewrite history... Instead she created HERSTORY." She added the hashtags #AbKhelBadlega, #BreakTheBias and #ShabaashMithu to her post. Mithali Raj too shared the teaser on her Instagram profile on Monday and she added the same caption as Taapsee.

Check out the teaser of Shabaash Mithu here:

Taapsee Pannu announced her association with the project on Mithali Raj's birthday in 2019. She tweeted pictures with the cricketer and wrote: "Happy Birthday Captain. On this Birthday, I don't know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with Shabaash Mithu. PS_ I'm all prepared to learn the 'cover drive'."

See the tweet posted by Taapsee Pannu here:

Happy Birthday Captain @M_Raj03 On this Birthday, I don't know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu

P.S- I'm all prepared to learn THE 'cover drive' pic.twitter.com/a8Ha6BMoFs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 3, 2019

The film is being directed by Rahul Dholakia and it will be produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Meanwhile, another biopic titled Chakda Xpress is being made on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, in which Anushka Sharma plays the titular role. This will be Anushka Sharma's first project after the 2018 film Zero.