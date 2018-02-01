Seen Urvashi Sharma And Sachin Joshi's Adorable Family Photo Yet?

Urvashi Sharma's family of four wore complementary outfits designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 01, 2018 16:04 IST
Urvashi Sharma and Sachin Joshi with their children. (Image courtesy: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. It was Urvashi's son's naming ceremony
  2. Urvashi and her daughter were twinning in similar outfits
  3. Sachin Joshi and Urvashi Sharma got married in 2012
Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla designed outfits for actor Sachin Joshi, his wife Urvashi Sharma, their 4-year-old daughter Samaira and their newborn son for a family function recently and the pictures are truly adorable. Sachin and Urvashi welcomed their second child two months ago and it was for their son's naming ceremony that the family of four dressed up in complementary outfits. Samaira was twinning with her mother in white and pink gota-patti couture while Sachin and his son wore silk pyjama kurta with mirror work and gota jacket. Take a look at Sachin Joshi and Urvashi's pictures here:
 


Earlier, Urvashi had shared a picture of her son, thanking the designers for making her "little man look the cutest" in their design. She added: "His naming ceremony/2-month birthday was special for us and you guys made it even more special to us with this lovely gift. You guys made all of us look straight out of fairyland."
 


We agree with Urvashi.

Here are some more pictures of Urvashi and her family looking super happy:
 

 

 


Sachin Joshi has featured in several Telugu films such as Mounamelanoyi, Ninu Choodaka Nenundalenu, Nee Jathaga Nenundali and Veedevadu. He also featured opposite Sunny Leone in Hindi film Jackpot. Hi last Bollywood film was 2016's Veerappan. Urvashi Sharma has starred in films like Naqaab, Baabarr, Khatta Meetha and Chakradhaar.

Sachin Joshi and Urvashi Sharma got married in 2012.

