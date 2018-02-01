Seen Urvashi Sharma And Sachin Joshi's Adorable Family Photo Yet?

Highlights
- It was Urvashi's son's naming ceremony
- Urvashi and her daughter were twinning in similar outfits
- Sachin Joshi and Urvashi Sharma got married in 2012
Family is Beautiful! Urvashi Sharma, Sachin Joshi and their children in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture.
Earlier, Urvashi had shared a picture of her son, thanking the designers for making her "little man look the cutest" in their design. She added: "His naming ceremony/2-month birthday was special for us and you guys made it even more special to us with this lovely gift. You guys made all of us look straight out of fairyland."
Thank you so very much @abujanisandeepkhosla for such a lovely gesture. U made my little man look the cutest.. His naming ceremony / 2m birthday was special for us and u guys made it even more special to us with this lovely gift. Thanks Juhi for being so lovely and kind to us. U guys made all of us look straight out of fairyland. Thanks a lot.
We agree with Urvashi.
Here are some more pictures of Urvashi and her family looking super happy:
