Seen Urvashi Sharma And Sachin Joshi's Adorable Family Photo Yet?

It was Urvashi's son's naming ceremony

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla designed outfits for actor Sachin Joshi, his wife Urvashi Sharma, their 4-year-old daughter Samaira and their newborn son for a family function recently and the pictures are truly adorable. Sachin and Urvashi welcomed their second child two months ago and it was for their son's naming ceremony that the family of four dressed up in complementary outfits. Samaira was twinning with her mother in white and pinkcouture while Sachin and his son wore silkwith mirror work andjacket. Take a look at Sachin Joshi and Urvashi's pictures here:Earlier, Urvashi had shared a picture of her son, thanking the designers for making her "little man look the cutest" in their design. She added: "His naming ceremony/2-month birthday was special for us and you guys made it even more special to us with this lovely gift. You guys made all of us look straight out of fairyland."We agree with Urvashi.Here are some more pictures of Urvashi and her family looking super happy: Sachin Joshi has featured in several Telugu films such asand