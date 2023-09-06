New Pic Of Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput From Ruhaan Kapoor And Manukriti Pahwa's Wedding

Seema Pahwa shared this image. (Courtesy: SeemaPahwa)

Actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's son Ruhaan Kapoor got married to Manukriti Pahwa, daughter of actors Seema and Manoj Pahwa on August 28. Photographs and videos from the intimate ceremony took the Internet by storm. Now, Seema Pahwa has shared a carousel from the special day. The opening frame is a picture-perfect moment. It features Seema Pahwa's “extended family.” Apart from the newlyweds and the happy parents, the pic features Sanah Kapur, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. In the next pic, Ruhaan and Manukriti are seen posing for the lens. “My extended family,” Seema Pahwa captioned the post. For the hashtags, she wrote, “Love. Together forever. Marriage. Fun. Party.” For context, Pankaj Kapur and veteran actress Supriya Pathak have been married since 1988. The couple are parents to — Ruhaan and Sanah. Shahid is Pankaj Kapur's son from his previous marriage to actress Neelima Azeem. The couple parted ways in 1984. Shahid is married to Mira Rajput. They are parents to Misha and Zain.

Replying to the post, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Congrats to the fams.” Ayushmann and Seema Pahwa have worked together in Dream Girl 2. Her Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Bhumi Pednekar also dropped a congratulations note under the album.

Earlier this week, Manukriti Pahwa shared an inside picture from “the most perfect day.” Sharing the photo, Manukriti wrote, "Had the most perfect day, with the most perfect family ever! 28.08.2023. Will always be the most special."

Seema Pahwa also shared pictures from her daughter's wedding festivities. The text accompanying her post read: “Yes it is done. Big day for me is lots of love for Ruhaan and Manukriti. God bless you both for your new journey.”

Here are some more glimpses of Ruhaan and Manukriti's “beautiful day.” Take a look:

Congratulations, Ruhaan and Manukriti.