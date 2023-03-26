Sayani Gupta Shares Candid Throwback Pics From Friend Maanvi Gagroo's Mehendi Ceremony. See Post

Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo were clicked together. (courtesy: sayanigupta )

Maanvi Gagroo's candid pictures from her mehendi ceremony with a friend and Four More Shots Please! co-star Sayani Gupta might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. Over a month after Maanvi Gagroo got married to standup comedian Varun Kumar in an intimate wedding with friends and family in attendance, actor Sayani Gupta on Sunday shared some throwback pictures from the festivities. In the pictures, Maanvi looks vibrant in a floral yellow lehenga as she candidly poses with her friend Sayani Gupta in a white saree. Sharing the images, Sayani also leaves a long note, expressing her joy for being part of the "special evening".

"Maan's ki Mehendi! This evening was special! Felt like my sister's wedding..was surreal and quite emotional! Fun was had! And the gang was mad! Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar love you both so much! Thank you for the photos Maans," Sayani captioned her post.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar, who got married on February 23, hosted a post-wedding party in Mumbai for their family and close friends. The bash was attended by Maanvi's co-stars Sayani Gupta (Four More Shot Please!) and Kunaal Roy Kapur with his wife Shayonti (TVF Tripling). Other celebs who were spotted at the party were Patralekhaa and Rasika Dugal. For the special occasion, Maanvi opted for a pink lehenga set and accessorized the look with gold jewelry. Varun, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black pant-suit set.

Here's how the couple looked at their reception:

Maanvi's close friend Sayani also made an appearance at the event in a beautiful blue lehenga.

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar had shared dreamy pictures from their wedding and captioned it as "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23.02.2023, we made it official, in every way. You've loved and supported us in our journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together." Maanvi looked beautiful as a bride in a red saree, while Varun looked handsome in a white kurta.

Take a look at their wedding pictures here:

Maanvi Gagroo is best known for her performance as Siddhi Patel in Four More Shots Please! and as Chanchal Sharma in Tripling. She has also worked in movies such as Ujda Chaman, No One Killed Jessica, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.