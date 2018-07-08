Sanjay Dutt Responds To Real-Life 'Kamli's' Open Letter

Sanjay Dutt with his best friend Paresh Ghelani (Courtesy pareshghelani)

"You are the pillar of my strength," with these words Sanjay Dutt responded to his best friend Paresh Ghelani's heartfelt note, which he had shared on social media on Saturday. Sanju, the biopic based on the actor's life revealed that Paresh Ghelani was one of the strongest pillars in his life and Sanjay Dutt thanked him for being there for him always. "Thank you for being there, then and now. Welcome to the world of social media buddy! Love you lots," Sanjay Dutt wrote on social media. Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in the film whereas Vicky Kaushal plays Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi /Kamli aka Paresh Ghelani. The duo brought alive the rapport shared between Sanjay Dutt and his best friend Paresh.





In the heart wrenching thank you note, Mr Ghelani wrote: "Sanju, thank you for being a part of my life. Thank you for making me part of the pride where we watch each other's back; Thank you for always having the protective blanket over me; Thank you for the journey you've dragged me on lovingly and have taught me how to fight the adversity, however it may come."



The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film portrayed Mr Ghelani as one of the most significant characters in Sanjay Dutt's life, who helped him overcome his drug addiction. He stood by the actor's side when his mother Nargis Dutt died battling cancer (as shown in the film). Of the film Sanju, Mr Ghelani added: After watching the film Sanju, I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones... To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other."





The thank you note addressed to Sanjay Dutt comes just a couple of days after Paresh Ghelani made his social media debut. Read Paresh Ghelani's full post here.



Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Ghelani were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport together:



Meanwhile, Sanju is doing a remarkable business at the box office. In nine days, Sanju has collected over Rs 233 crore. The film's second Saturday's collection was 'humongous.' Sanju opened at the theatres to positive reviews and critics as well as the audience can't stop raving about the film. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Anushka Sharma and Karishma Tanna are also part of Sanju.