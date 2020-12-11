Sanjay Dutt And Rajiv Kapoor To Co-Star In Ashutosh Gowariker And Bhushan Kumar's Sports Drama Toolsidas Junior

Sanjay Dutt shared this photo. (Image courtesy: duttsanjay )

Actor Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor will co-star in Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar's joint production - a sports drama titled Toolsidas Junior. The film will feature child actor Varun Buddhadev in the lead role. On Friday, Bhushan Kumar's production house T-Series Films and Ashutosh Gowariker's wife Sunita shared the title poster of the film on their respective social media accounts. "Get your cue sticks ready! #ToolsidasJunior coming soon!" read the caption on the post shared by T-Series Films while Sunita Gowariker wrote this while sharing the poster: "New Association but 18 years of professionally associating on various projects! Welcome T-Series Films...hop on to the ride!" Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar have collaborated several times in the past but Toolsidas Junior marks their first joint production.

It has been reported that Rajiv Kapoor will play the role of Varun Buddhadev's father in the film while Sanjay Dutt will portray the character of a snooker coach. Details about the characters of the film have not been revealed yet officially.

Toolsidas Junior will be directed by Mridul, who is known for co-writing and co-directing 2005's Missed Call. The film represented India at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The film, which released in October on Disney+Hotstar, was a box office flop. The actor had taken a minor break from work because of his heath condition in October. He resumed work last month and now, has been filming his upcoming projects. Sanjay Dutt has KGF: Chapter 2, sequel to blockbuster KGF, Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Prithviraj lined up.

Rajiv Kapoor, who made his debut in Bollywood with the 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum, was last seen in Zimmedaar.