Roxette Star Marie Fredriksson Dies At 61

A file photograph of Marie Fredriksson.

Roxette Star Marie Fredriksson, who was best-known for singing tracks such as The Look, Joyride and It Must Have Been Love, died on December 9 (Monday). She was 61, reported BBC News. The Swedish star, who was a part of the band Roxette died of cancer. "A statement said the singer had died on Monday, 9 December following a 17-year long battle with cancer," reported BBC.

Marie Fredrikssons's former band mate Per Gessle, said in a statement,"You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. Things will never be the same," reported BBC.

Ms Fredriksson is survived by her husband Mikael Bolyos and their two children- Inez Josefin Bolyos, Oscar Mikael Bolyos.