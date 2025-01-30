Reddit Users React To Kajol Looking Younger Than Daughter Nysa Devgan: 'I Thought It Was AI'

A week earlier, Kajol had shared a picture with her daughter Nysa Devgan on Instagram.

The picture featured the two of them posing with chopsticks.

Kajol had captioned it, "Two peas in a pod or two chopsticks in a box. #unbreakablebond #partnerincrime."

Netizens were quick to react to how young Kajol looked in the picture.

Now in a Reddit thread that has gone viral, internet users have a lot of comments to share on how the Do Patti actress looks way younger than her 21-year-old daughter Nysa Devgan.

One user commented, "Kajol looks much younger. I thought it was AI."

Reacting to it, a fan remarked, "Here you can say, 'You didn't tell me you had a younger sister'."

Another comment read, "I think the entire Bollywood industry should pay a visit to Kajol's surgeon", while someone else mentioned, "Kajol is reverse ageing."

There was a flurry of positive comments too, such as, "No matter what, she still looks natural. I doubt she has had any work done."

"Kajol is looking gorgeous...looks like she is ageing backwards..," exclaimed another fan.

"Kajol's features remain unchanged, with no signs of cosmetic work except for a brighter complexion. She looks incredibly fresh and vibrant. She's giving me KKHH & K3G vibes here," read another comment.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999. They welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003, and their son Yug in 2010.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

The film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. It has been written and produced by Kanika Dhillon.