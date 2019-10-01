Raymond MTV India Music Summit Edition 3: A 3 Day Musical Extravaganza Like None Other Kicks Off In Jaipur On October 4

The artist line-up includes child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram

It's that time of the year for music lovers to head to Jaipur to immerse themselves in the third edition of #eksachhasur at the India Music Summit in partnership with Raymond & MTV at the stunning Fairmont hotel in the Pink city.

This year the stage is set for a bigger and grander conclave of legendary musicians, contemporary artists and keen listeners. This much-awaited edition will have 100 artists in 50 sessions of soul-stirring performances and conversations celebrating music and its heritage. Be prepared to lose yourself in the most immersive musical experience of your lifetime. The artiste line-up includes Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Vikku Vinayakram, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, Ustad Aslam Sabri, Asha Bhosle, Sunidhi Chauhan, rap artist Raja Kumari and child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram to name just a few. These musicians across genres and ages will enthral and engage over concerts, baithaks and masterclasses between creators and music lovers.

Conceptualised by Musiconcepts, the India Music Summit is the flagship event of Musiconcepts, a company founded by the country's top media professionals who share a passion for music and the arts. The Co-Founders Ambika Srivastava, Mala Sekhri and Aparna Joshi aim to deliver top quality large-format musical experiences at par with the world's best and showcase India's diverse musical heritage. The three are passionately involved with music and feel that the time is right to discuss, debate, discover and decide on the direction that this industry is taking.

Text BoxDiscovery of music is the key attraction of the Summit- classical, modern, trendy, iconic, artistes at the top of their genre, in every genre, wow the audience every year with every edition of the Summit. However, what truly sets apart India Music Summit from other music events in the country is that the Summit is much more than just concerts and performances. Over three days, audiences interact with artistes in an intimate set-up, attending workshops, seeing them jam together, talking to them one-on-one and getting to know more about them as people apart from their public persona. They even get a chance to sing along with them at late night nostalgia sessions. For a music loving audience, there aren't many things better than that.

Nonstop Music - Morning, Noon and Night

Sessions begin from 6 a.m. with mellifluous melodies, flute rendition or bhajans, move on to conversations and afternoon classical performances, to energetic evening concerts and onto late night open mic sessions where the audience get a rare chance to sing along with their favourite artistes. There isn't a moment of the day where you will be without sur or tal at the India Music Summit, where every hour, every session is meticulously curated keeping the audience in mind.

Highlights of 2019

# Classical Notes with Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

# Thumris by Ustad Rashid Khan

# Pt Venkatesh Kumar, celebrated Hindustani vocalist

# Prasoon Joshi in conversation with the legendary Asha Bhosle and Bollywood playback diva Sunidhi Chauhan

# Lydian Nadhaswaram, the 13-year-old piano prodigy

# Early morning concerts by Ajay Prasanna, Shashank Subramanyam, Uday Bhawalkar and Rajan and Sajan Mishra

# Carnatic legend Aruna Sairam in a session with Rap artist Raja Kumari

# Shillong Chamber Choir performances all 3 days

# A truly special evening on Junoon featuring Taufiq Quereshi, Vikku Vinayakram, Shujaat Khan & Qawwali by Aslam Sabri

#Sessions on rap, soul, jazz and spoken verse, and many more specially curated sessions throughout the Summit.

Celebrating Music without Boundaries

Indian classical, Bollywood modern, sufi, soul, verse, rap, light music, playback singing, qawwali, bhajan, piano, India Music Summit does not differentiate between music styles or the medium. In fact, in just the third year of its journey, the Summit has explored many genres and many musical mediums and forms, to bring a wide ranging musical experience to the audience. From upcoming jazz artistes in New Orleans to a Tamil rock internet sensation band, to pure classical concerts from the big Indian gharanas, if someone is at the top of their game, you will find them at the India Music Summit, even if you are only 13 years old!

A grand celebration of music and musicians, India Music Summit is especially proud to encourage established artistes to break the mould and try something different, presenting your favourite musicians in a new avatar each time. Join the celebration this year to find out what's in store.

For more information and updates, log on to musiconcepts.in

Raymond MTV India Music Summit will be held from October 4-6 at Fairmont Jaipur, 12 pm onwards

Tickets available on bookmyshow.com

