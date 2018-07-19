Ranbir Kapoor To Play Circuit In Munna Bhai 3? Reports Say So

Ranbir Kapoor in s a still from Sanju (Courtesy: Youtube)

Will Ranbir Kapoor replace Arshad Warsi in Munna Bhai 3? Several reports say he might. Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in blockbuster film Sanju, might play the iconic role of Circuit, (portrayed by Arshad Warsi) in the third installment of Munna Bhai, a Filmfare report stated. "Seeing Ranbir's performance in Sanju everyone is impressed. The makers believe Ranbir and Sanjay will share great on-screen chemistry considering their rapport with each other," a source told Filmfare. But no confirmation has been received from the makers of the film so far.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt featured in a special song Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya, which was part of Rajkumar Hirani-directed film Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor played the protagonist in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, which revolved around the actor's personal and professional struggles. The film had recveived appreciation from critics as well as the audience. Sanju has also crossed the 300 crore mark recently.

In a behind-the-scenes video released earlier this month, showed team Sanju working meticulously to transform Ranbir Kapoor for the look of Munna Bhai. Mr Hirani revealed how Sanjay Dutt reacted after he saw Ranbir in the Munna Bhai look for the first time: "When Ranbir became Munna Bhai for this film, I in my excitement showed it to Sanju and Sanju's immediate response was: 'I hope I'm doing Munna Bhai 3'.

The role of Circuit was played by Arshad Warsi in the first two installments of the series- Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, both directed by Rajkummar Hirani. Both the films was immensely successful at the box office on release in 2003 and 2006 respectively. Sanjay Dutt had received a Filmfare for his role in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. In an interview to Outlook Rajkumar Hirani had revealed how Munna Bhai 3 nade way to for Sanju. "I had actually gone to meet him to discuss the next Munna Bhai movie, but after listening to his story, it fascinated me to know that someone can actually have a life like his."