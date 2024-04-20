Rajkummar Rao On Plastic Surgery Rumours: "I've Not Gone Under The Knife, Got Fillers 8-9 Years Back"

Rajkummar Rao pictured at an event.

Rajkummar Rao in a recent interview denied rumours that he has undergone plastic surgery after his photos from a recent event went viral. The actor, in an interview with news agency PTI, said, "I've not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that? I feel it's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it's so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day," Rajkummar Rao said.

The actor, however, did mention that he got fillers a few years ago. "But saying that... Because you know, I heard a lot of these comments when I started working. People started commenting on my looks and everything. 8-9 years back, I did a little touch up on my chin with fillers, which is like half-an hour job because I wanted to feel more confident, which I do. I certainly feel more confident. I feel I look much better, but has it changed me as a person, has it changed me as an artist? Not at all," PTI quoted Rajkummar Rao as saying.

Rajkummar Rao's filmography includes critically acclaimed projects like Shahid, Kai Po Che!, The White Tiger, Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Aligarh, Trapped, Bheed, Newton. He has also featured in hits like Queen, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Badhaai Do, among many others.

The actor will next be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He will also feature in Srikanth with Alaya F. His upcoming projects also include Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri.